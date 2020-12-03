Wolfpack wrestling team numbers up for start of season

ELGIN — For new Wolfpack wrestling coach Mike Zegers, the 2020-21 wrestling season offers new challenges.

Like other wrestling programs across the state, the season has many question marks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, like other programs, Coach Zegers can only control what he can control and the rest will take care of itself. Zegers replaces Trey Rossman who coached EPPJ for three years before accepting a coaching position at Ravenna.

Zegers, an assistant coach for EPPJ Coach Doug Jones several years ago, returns to Elgin to guide the Wolfpack. Having shown the way to state for many Wolfpack wrestlers in past years, Zegers hopes to return the Wolfpack colors back to state. Last season the Wolfpack had just one state qualifier, senior Luke Henn.

“We’re going to work hard to get where we want to be,” Zegers said about the season ahead. While the team may not have any seniors, they do have a number of wrestlers out for the sport, more than in previous years.

Leading the way for the Wolfpack is sophomore letter winner Carter Beckman. Wrestling at 106 pounds last season, Beckman just missed out on a trip to state, finishing fifth at the district meet in Plainview. Beckman posted 25 victories last season, 19 by pin.

The other returning letter winner is Cale Kinney who, due to a football injury, won’t be able to compete this season.

Other wrestlers on the team this year are:

• 132 pounds — River Romej

• 138 pounds — Dylon Parks

• 145 pounds — Thomas Warnke

• 182 pounds — Samuel Hemenway

This year there are three girls out for wrestling. They are:

• 113 pounds — Kali Dworak

• 138 or 145 pounds — Kadence Dworak and Isabelle Smidt

Zegers, under quarantine due to COVID, said assistant coach Adam Veik has been working with the athletes since winter sports practice started.

“The kids are trying hard,” Zegers said. “I’m optimistic the season will happen as of now.” He said some schools will utilize two gyms to hold tournaments this year.

This season promises to be unlike any other. The first meet of the season will be the Howells-Dodge Invite on Saturday.