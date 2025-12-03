Wolfpack wrestlers ready to rack up pins

ELGIN — Two returning state medalists from one year ago gives fans of Wolfpack wrestling reason to be excited about the upcoming season.

When last seen wearing the Wolfpack singlets, Libby Evans had a fourth place state medal draped around her neck. So, too, Landyn Veik was sporting a sixth place medal around his neck. Their efforts a clear sign oh how Wolfpack wrestling continues to improve and be a sign of better things to come.

On the girls side, Evans returns for her junior season with the goal of improving her place among the state’s best. Having wrestled at 190 pounds last year, she’s hoping to drop down to 170.

Coach Mike Zegers said Evans will start at 190 and hopes slowly to work her way down to 170 to wrestle in the latter part of the season.

Joining her on the girls team will be two freshmen – Anna Dworak and Cielo Kuhlman. They will both wrestle in the lower weight classes, seeking to gain experience as the season progresses.

Boys team

Zegers said there are four wrestlers competing this season. Veik will wrestle at 165 where he will face, week after week, some of the best competition in Class D. The coach noted if Veik can remain healthy he has a great opportunity to return to Omaha to compete for another state medal.

Wrestling at 157 this season will be senior Grady Drueke. A state qualifier his sophomore season, Drueke just missed out on a return trip to state last season. Zegers said Drueke should be in a better position to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes this year.

As the season progresses, Zegers said Veik and Drueke should get better.

Joining EPPJ’s dynamic duo are freshmen wrestlers Ethan Hansen and John Zwingman. Hansen is expected to wrestle at 138 or 145 while Zwingman will compete in the next higher weight class. They will benefit from competing against one another in practice.

The Wolfpack girls will open the season Saturday at O’Neill while the boys will start the season at the Howells-Dodge Invite. Both start at 9:30 a.m.

The Wolfpack Girls Invite will be Friday, December 19. On the next day, Saturday, December 20, will be the Wolfpack Boys Invite. Both will be held at St. Boniface Auditorium.

In addition to Zegers, wrestling coaches this season are Adam Veik and Shane Beckman.