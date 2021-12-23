Wolfpack win by 38 over Boyd County

SPENCER — The Wolfpack girls returned to the win column Saturday afternoon with a 62 to 24 victory over Boyd County.

EPPJ jumped out to a 20 to 7 lead after one quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

They held Boyd County to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.

Keyera Eisenhauer led EPPJ with 13 points. She was the only Wolfpack player to score in double figures in the game. Skyler Meis had nine points and Taylynne Charf scored eight. Altogether, 11 Wolfpack players scored in the game.

Bentley Adams led the Spartans with seven points, Rylie Haun had six.

EPPJ 62, Boyd County 24

Wolfpack…………………………………………….20 15 14 13 — 62

Spartans……………………………………………..7 2 8 7 — 24

Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruterbories 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Ruterbories 0-0 1-3 1, Taylynne Charf 3-7 0-0 7, Ashlynne Charf 2-9 3-4 7, Baylee Busteed 1-1 1-3 3, Skyler Meis 4-10 1-2 9, Brenna Martinsen 1-7 2-4 5, Kaylee Ramold 0-5 0-0 0, Callie Heithoff 0-2 0-0 0, Keyera Eisenhauer 5-13 2-2 13, Maddie Kolm 1-7 5-7 7, Trissa Russell 1-2 1-4 3, Kate Furstenau 1-4 0-0 3, Sara Bode 1-2 0-0 3. Team totals: 19-69 19-33 62. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 5-17 (Sara Bode, Kate Furstenau, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brenna Martinsen, Taylynne Charf). Spartans team totals: 6-37 11-19 24. Three-point shots — 1-11.

Rebounds — Wolfpack 60 (Ashlynne Charf 16, Maddie Kolm 11), Spartans 34. Assists — Wolfpack 11 (Ashlynne Charf 2, Skyler Meis 2, Kaylee Ramold 2, Keyera Eisenhauer 2), Spartans 4. Steals — Wolfpack 24 (Ashlynne Charf 6), Spartans 4. Turnovers — Wolfpack 13, Spartans 31.