Wolfpack upset at NVC Tournament

ELGIN — West Holt got the upper hand early and rode momentum to a three sets to one victory over the Wolfpack in the opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament.

The reigning conference champion, EPPJ just couldn’t overcome the Lady Huskies who made ever play when they needed to en route to the victory.

After winning the first two sets, West Holt let the Wolfpack back into the match. Sophomore middle hitter Chloe Henn placed the ball over the heads of the Husky defenders on back-to-back points late in the set to allow EPPJ to win 25 to 23. Having fought so hard to get back into the match, EPPJ fell behind 6 to 1 early in the fourth set and never led down the stretch.

Henn was one of two Wolfpack players to have double-figure kills in the match.

She finished with 18 on 46 swings, Ashlynne Charf had 13 on 32 swings. Setter Baylee Busteed recorded 31 set assists in the match.

On the down side, EPPJ had 35 serve receive errors and 40 dig errors in the match, two statistics which help to explain the loss. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.