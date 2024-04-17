Wolfpack Sport Highlights

Track teams find success at N-O Invite

The Wolfpack boys placed sixth and the girls placed seventh at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite held Tuesday, April 9th, at Plainview High School. Blake Henn won the shot put. Dylon Lueking placed second in the 200 meter dash, third in the discus and fourth in the shot put to highlight the boys.

On the girls side, finishing in the top eight in their event were Brenna Martinsen (100 meter dash); Kayton Zwingman (300 meter hurdles); Samantha Stuhr (3200 meter run); 400, 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams; Mady Kurpgeweit (high jump), Gemma Miller (shot put); and Braelyn Martinsen (triple jump). Niobrara-Verdigre won the girls team title with a score of 119. EPPJ finished seventh with 21 points.

Hoefer earns medal competing Saturday at Knack Invite

EPPJ posted a team score of 458 to place 13th out of 16 teams at the invite. Junior Kellan Hoefer was the only Wolfpack golfer to break 100 at the tournament. He shot a (46-46) 92.

Earlier in the week, EPPJ participated in the Summerland Invite held Wednesday 10th. The Wolfpack posted a team score of 435. Hoefer placed 17th and teammate Karson Kallhoff finished 25th.

On Monday, April 8, the Wolfpack hosted a triangular against Elkhorn Valley and CWC. Wolfpack placed third with a team score of 210.

Henn wins shot put, sets new school record at O’Neill Invite

Wolfpack senior, Blake Henn set a new school record Thursday, competing at the O’Neill Invite. Competing in the shot put, Henn threw 47’6″ to win the event.

Erickson, Henn, and Kallhoff earn D-1 OWH, LJS recognition

Three Wolfpack boys basketball players were recognized for their play during the season by the state’s largest daily newspapers, The Omaha World-Herald and The Lincoln Journal-Star. Senior Blake Henn and sophomores Karson Kallhoff and Jarek Erickson received honorable mention in Class D-1 in both newspapers.