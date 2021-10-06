Wolfpack split Thursday triangular

ELGIN — Hosting their second triangular in three days, Elgin Public-Pope John split a pair of matches Thursday night.

The Wolfpack put on a serving clinic in a three-set victory over Boone Central/Newman Grove (3-16). After dropping the first set 25-14, EPPJ roared back to win the next two sets 25-14 and 25-14.

During the match, the Wolfpack recorded 16 ace serves in 63 attempts.

Behind early in Set #2, Skyler Meis turned things around with three ace serves to give EPPJ an 11 to 9 lead. To read the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.