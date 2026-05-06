Wolfpack set 3 new records Saturday at NVC

BASSETT — In many ways, Saturday was the best day in awhile for the Wolfpack varsity track team.

Competing at the Niobrara Valley Conference Track & Field Championships, the Wolfpack set three new school records as they more than held their own against rivals near and far. Altogether, eight schools competed at Bassett.

Setting new school records were:

• Max Henn – Discus, placing first and setting new NVC mark

• Megan Wright – Discus

• Anna Dworak, Reese Stuhr, Kayton Zwingman, Braelyn Martinsen – 400 meter relay, placing first

Coaches Sandi Henn, Tiffany Moser and Brandon Callahan saw their athletes turn in some of their best efforts of the season.

On the boys side, Ethan Hansen won three individual medals, Evin Pelster claimed two as did Henn and Trey Rittscher earned a silver medal, finishing second in the shot put, back from injury and ready to excel in May.

On the girls side, Martinsen won two individual medals as did Anna Dworak, Kayton Zwingman and Sydney Newohner. Gemma Miller and Wright each medaled in one individual event.

North Central won the boys championship with 110 points followed by Boyd County 103, Ainsworth 94, CWC 93, St. Mary’s 80.5, Niobrara-Verdigre 68, EPPJ 55 and Stuart 48.5. Ainsworth claimed the girls team title with 164 points followed by North Central 138, Niobrara-Verdigre 81, EPPJ 80, Boyd County 56, St. Mary’s 54, CWC 47 and Stuart 12.

Individual results were:

Girls

100 dash — 1. Gracyn Painter, Ainsworth, 13.01 seconds; 2. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 13.35; 3. Anna Dworak, EPPJ, 13.82

200 dash — 1. Gracyn Painter, Ainsworth, 26.39 seconds; 3. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 27.93; 6. Anna Dworak, EPPJ, 29.04

400 dash — 1. Gracyn Painter, Ainsworth, 1:00.72

800 run — 1. Delani Runnels, NV, 2:22.61

1600 run — 1. Delani Runnels, NV, 5:43.34

3200 run — 1. Reagan Moody, Ainsworth, 12:35.74; 4. Gentry Zwingman, EPPJ, 14:23.47

100 hurdles — 1. Emerson Mlnarik, OSM, 16.57 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Emerson Mlnarik, OSM, 47.88 seconds; 2. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 49.98; 6. Sydney Niewohner, EPPJ, 57.02

400 relay — 1. EPPJ (Anna Dworak, Braelyn Martinsen, Reese Stuhr, Kayton Zwingman), 53.29 seconds

1600 relay — 1. St. Mary’s, 4:24.52; 5. EPPJ (Cielo Kuhlman, Sydney Niewohner, Reese Stuhr, Gentry Zwingman), 5:16.84

3200 relay — 1. North Central, 10:58.21

Shot put — 1. Karlene Kepler, NC, 43’2”; 5. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 32’8.25”

Discus — 1. Karlene Kepler, NC, 142’11”; 6. Megan Wright, EPPJ, 100’11”

High jump — 1. Cassidy Heermann, BC, 4’10”

Pole vault — 1. Lexi Plugge, CWC, 7’6”

Long jump — 1. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 15’11.5”; 4. Sydney Niewohner, EPPJ, 14’6.75”

Triple jump — 1. Paige Wolinski, CWC, 33’5”

Boys

100 dash — 1. Jose Gallardo, CWC, 11.85 seconds; 3. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 12:16

200 dash — 1. Jose Gallardo, CWC, 24.11; 5. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 24.67

400 dash — 1. Will Nelson, BC, 51.75 seconds; 4. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 54.12

800 run — 1. Will Nelson, BC, 2:01.76

1600 run — 1. Will Nelson, BC, 4:56.30; 6. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 5:18.87

3200 run — 1. Max Berg, OSM, 10:42.88; 4. John Zwingman, EPPJ, 11:39.49

110 hurdles — 1. Trey Anthony, NC, 15.16 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Noah Seberger, NC, 41.04 seconds

400 relay — 1. Niobrara-Verdigre, 46.96 seconds

1600 relay — 1. North Central, 3:35.26

3200 relay — 1. North Central, 9:06.07

Shot put — 1. Cameron Kaup, Stuart, 49’2.5”; 2. Trey Rittscher, EPPJ, 46.9”; 5. Max Henn, EPPJ, 45’5.5”

Discus — 1. Max Henn, EPPJ, 158’9”

High jump — 1. Madden McManigal, CWC, 6’

Pole vault — 1. Zaine Evans, Ainsworth, 12’9”

Long jump — 1. Trey Anthony, NC, 20’10.5”; 3. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 19’9.5”

Triple jump — 1. Noah Seberger, NC, 42’6”