Wolfpack runners wrap up season at D3 District Competition

AINSWORTH — The Wolfpack’s successful cross country program wrapped up its second season Wednesday, Oct. 11, competing at the district meet.

Coach Tiffany Moser’s talented runners more than held their own, competing on a wonderful day for running..

Freshman Delani Runnels of Niobrara-Verdigre won the girls 5K race with a time of 20:03.4.

EPPJ’s Samantha Stuhr placed 37th with a time of 25:58.0. Right behind her was Jovie Borer who crossed the finish line at 25:58.4. Not far behind her was Emma Kinney who came in at 28:09.5 to place 45th.

West Holt junior Drew Martin won the boys 5K race with a time of 17:25.2.

The lone Wolfpack runner, Isaac Hemenway, placed 59th with a time of 23:59.9.