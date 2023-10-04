Wolfpack runners compete at BC Invite

BATTLE CREEK — The Wolfpack cross country team competed at Battle Creek Friday.

In the women’s 5K race, Lilly Harris of Homer won with a time of 21:58.80.

Freshman Samantha Stuhr led the Wolfpack team. She finished 26th with a time of 26:42.80. Teammate Emma Kinney placed 34th, crossing the finish line in a time of 28:49.10.

In the boys 5K race, Luke Woockman of Bloomfield placed first with a time of 17:27.17. Wolfpack sophomore Isaac Hemenway clocked in at 25:18.53 to place 56th. Next up is the Niobrara Valley Conference meet to be held Oct. 6 at Summerland.