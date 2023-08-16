Wolfpack ‘reload’ for 2023 gridiron season

ELGIN — A new start.

Having graduated many of the standouts that helped the Wolfpack achieve success in the postseason, Wolfpack fans will notice a number of new faces in key positions for the 2023 campaign.

Gone are seniors who scored 33 of 36 rushing touchdowns last season. In their place are a number of players looking to leave their mark in the coming season.

Elgin Public-Pope John will have new starters at quarterback, tailback and fullback when the team takes the field Friday night at Wausa.

Junior Kellan Hoefer and sophomore Karson Kallhoff are competing to be the signal-caller for the Wolfpack, coming off of a 6-3 campaign last year. Hoefer saw limited action last season after brother Paiton Hoefer went down with a season-ending injury against Ainsworth. Kallhoff looks to make his mark this season.

At fullback, junior Taylor Beckman hopes to build on a strong showing. He saw more snaps towards the end of last season when starting fullback Cale Kinney moved to tailback to replace Jack Wemhoff who was lost for the season (also at Ainsworth). Beckman’s stocky build should provide the offense with a strong one-two punch when running the ball.

He will get his fair share of carries as will the tailback. But who will the tailback be? Coach Wemhoff said two players are looking good in practice. Senior Gage Thiessen, coming off an injury last season, is in a battle with Grady Drueke for the position.

The other spot on the offense with a new face will be the center position as Wemhoff is looking for a player to step into the spot previously held by Ethan Hinkle. Working to fill the spot is 225-pound sophomore Jarek Erickson. He has the size, but lacks experience which can only be gained in the trenches when the game is on the line.

Returning starters provide the Wolfpack with size, speed and desire. Blake Henn, a 220- pound senior gives the Wolfpack big play ability. Henn averaged 25 yards per reception, scoring five times. Dylon Lueking averaged 35 yards per catch, scoring three times.

Nick Anderson anchors the offensive line, giving EPPJ runners a strong blocker to follow. Dylan Kolm is one of a handful of guards to help form a strong offensive line. He and Samuel Hemenway form a solid line of guards for backs to follow.

“We have a lot of experience returning to this year’s squad, several three-year starters that understand the expectations for practice and games,” Coach Wemhoff said. “I am very happy with players that, even though they did not start last year, have enough experience to feel comfortable in a bigger role this year.”

