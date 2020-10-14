Wolfpack “power” past St Marys

ELGIN — The Wolfpack split a pair of varsity volleyball matches played Tuesday night, Oct. 6.

Powerhouse Humphrey St. Francis showed why they are one of the best teams in the area with a 25-19 and 25-17 victory over EPPJ.

Earlier in the evening, EPPJ picked up a 25-13 and 25-22 victory over O’Neill St. Mary’s. Ally Selting had seven kills and teammate Harlie Bode recorded six. Taylynne Charf had 16 set assists. To get the full story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.