Wolfpack players, coach shine at NCN All-Star Friday at O’Neill By Lynell Morgan - May 31, 2023 Head Coach Randy Eisenhauer gives some advice to Blue Team member Emi Lee Walnofer of Atkinson West Holt during the latter stages of the game. Skyler Meis (foreground) and Taylynne Charf (background) apply defensive pressure during first half action. Teammates during the season, Jack Wemhoff (white jersey) and Paiton Hoefer were on opposing teams Friday night. In the background is referee Todd Heithoff.