Wolfpack players, coach shine at NCN All-Star Friday at O’Neill

By
Lynell Morgan
-
allstar2 3 col cmyk
Head Coach Randy Eisenhauer gives some advice to Blue Team member Emi Lee Walnofer of Atkinson West Holt during the latter stages of the game.
allstar1 3 col cmyk
Skyler Meis (foreground) and Taylynne Charf (background) apply defensive pressure during first half action.
allstar4 3 col cmyk
Teammates during the season, Jack Wemhoff (white jersey) and Paiton Hoefer were on opposing teams Friday night. In the background is referee Todd Heithoff.