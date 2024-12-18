Wolfpack lose on late free throw to Wausa

WAUSA — It should have been a happy ending, but it turned out to be a bad weekend.

Elgin Public-Pope John boys suffered their second loss in two days Saturday evening, falling to Wausa 36 to 35.

Having come into the weekend undefeated at 3-0, the Wolfpack were soundly beaten Friday night by Plainview, but appeared ready to steal a victory from Wausa Saturday.

Having trailed by seven points in the third quarter, the Wolfpack rallied to take a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, fell behind, came back to tie the score with under 20 seconds to play, only to lose in the final second on a free throw.

Wausa capitalized on four treys (three in a row at one point) to take a 25 to 16 lead at halftime. Keeping EPPJ close was junior Jarek Erickson with 10 first half points.

