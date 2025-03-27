Zwingman, Borer selected to attend Girls State

Students from Elgin Public and Pope John schools have been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls State. The nonpartisan political program teaches students about local, county and state government.

Chosen to attend from EPS was Kayton Zwingman, daughter of Kim and Dan Zwingman of Elgin.

Selected as an alternate was Kyndal Busteed of rural Elgin. She is the daughter of Casey and Steve Busteed.

Attending from PJCC will be Jovie Borer of rural Elgin. She is the daughter of Lauren and Jeremy Borer.

Chosen as an alternate was Tessa Barlow of Elgin. She is the daughter of Rachael Barlow and Mike Barlow.

Selections were made based on the students’ academic achievements and involvement in her school and community.

ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties.

