Wolfpack grind down BC Spartans 22-12 Friday

ELGIN — Boyd County stepped onto the field anticipating victory Friday afternoon. Elgin Public-Pope John sent them home with a 22 to 12 loss.

Reaffirming their place as one of the best teams in Northeast Nebraska, the Wolfpack ground out a victory by outmuscling a vastly improved Spartan team.

“I thought our kids played well … a good physical game,” Coach Greg Wemhoff said.

Both teams relied on the ground game to move the ball down the field. The Wolfpack completed just two passes for 32 of their 254 yards of total offense.

While the offense scored three touchdowns and two two-point conversions, it was the Wolfpack defense who rose up time and time again to stop the Spartans. In essence, the Wolfpack defense bent, but didn’t break.

