Wolfpack girl scrap for win over Knights

ELGIN — Up by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack held off a late charge by the Lady Knights to defeat North Central 49 to 47.

The last five-plus minutes of the game saw North Central cut the margin to just two points and they had multiple chances to tie or take the lead in the game’s final moments. But, it wasn’t meant to be.

“We’re lucky,” Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer said the two-point victory. “We kind of got complacent there for a little bit … I told the girls we still have got to attack, do the things that we normally do.”

While the offense may have faltered down the stretch (going scoreless for the last five minutes), the defense played lights out. “We played pretty good defense down the stretch. We had girls on the floor. That’s just something with my teams, I always got kids battling … We had three girls on the floor to finish that game,” he said.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.