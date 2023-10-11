Wolfpack fans given volleyballs in recognition of support

The Wolfpack volleyball team gave something more than just a victory over Humphrey St. Francis last week. During team introductions, players tossed miniature volleyballs to fans in the stands. (Above) Senior Brenna Martinsen’s long fingernails embrace the ball which had a personal ‘thank you’ message. (Lower left) Callie Heithoff sent her volleyball towards the student section. (Lower right, l-r) Elise Hoefer, Tenley Schindler, Kinley Selting and Emery Borer admire the gifts, looking forward to the day when they will play on the varsity.