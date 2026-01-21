Wolfpack claim two medals at SEM Invite

SUMNER — Senior Grady Drueke led the Wolfpack march to the medal stand Friday.

He and teammates Ethan Hansen and John Zwingman represented the Wolfpack at the SEM Mustang Invite held at Sumner.

Drueke finished second in the 157-pound weight class. He won his first two matches by pin to advance to the finals where Rhett Brown of Bertrand won with a pin.

At 165 pounds, John Zwingman wrestled three times, winning one.

His victory came against Gage DeCent of (KBJV) by a score of five to four.

Ethan Hansen gave great effort, but dropped all four of his matches to finish fifth.

