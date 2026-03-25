Wolfpack boys trio earn all-NVC first team honors

Three members of the Wolfpack boys basketball team earned first-team honors from the Niobrara Valley Conference last week.

EPPJ had Jarek Erickson, Karson Kallhoff and Max Henn chosen for the first team. They guided the Wolfpack to a 25-4 record during the season.

Others named to the first team were Gage Hedstroom, Ben Barlow and Logan Brabec, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Drew Schmaderer and Kayde Ramm, Stuart; Charlie Adams, Boyd County; and Michael Jesse, CWC.

Wolfpack junior Michael Selting headed up selections to the NVC second team. Others on the team are Will Nelson and Issac Jensen, Boyd County; Keian Fischer, North Central; Daniel Kluver and Trey Blackmore, CWC; James Eby, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Kash Nielsen, Niobrara-Verdigre; and Chris Fernandez.

Receiving honorable mention were Trey Wallinger and Kaige Krieger, Stuart; Ben Schmitz, Boyd County; Jackson Wright, CWC; Collin Hagan and Brandt Lezotte, North Central; Eli Banks, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Ronald Goodteacher, Santee; and Witten Painter, Ainsworth.