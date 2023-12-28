Wolfpack Boys Top Creighton 76 to 42

CREIGHTON — Elgin Public-Pope John capped the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a big victory over Creighton last week.

On Monday night, December 18, the Wolfpack made the outcome of the game easy to determine. EPPJ jumped out to a 42 to 22 lead at halftime and went on to claim a 76 to 42 victory.

Blake Henn was ‘Mr. Inside’ while Gage Thiessen was ‘Mr. Outside’. Henn made all six of his field goal attempts to finish with 13 points. Thiessen connected on six of eight shots, making two treys, to finish with a game-high 15 points.

While happy with the outcome of the game, Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse said he was “disappointed” with the team’s effort on defense.

“On offense, our ball movement was really, really good,” he said. “We were making the right passes … One of the points tonight was to get out and run.”

Sophomore Jarek Erickson pulled down 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Dylon Lueking led the team in assists with six.

The victory boosted EPPJ’s record to 6-2.