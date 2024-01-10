Wolfpack Boys Finish Third At Holiday Tournament

MADISON — The Elgin Public-Pope John’s boys basketball team might want to consider changing their name from Wolfpack to Bombers.

In the consolation finals of the Madison Holiday Tournament, EPPJ’s ‘bombers’ made eight of 16 three-point shots to roll to a 50 to 29 victory over Lyons-Decatur.

Jarek Erickson started the game with a trey, then Gage Thiessen added another as EPPJ would never trail in the game as they picked up their seventh victory of the season.

Senior Blake Henn started the second quarter with a trey and the Wolfpack would go on to lead 25 to 12 at halftime.

Lyons-Decatur played better in the second half but never made a run as EPPJ closed out the game. In that span of time, Jarek Erickson made two treys, Karson Kallhoff and Dylon Lueking each had one. Lueking’s trey closed out scoring for the Wolfpack. Earlier in the game, Kellan Hoefer connected on two treys.

“A lot of teams would have been thinking about yesterday’s loss,” Coach Matt Euse said. “I’m glad they didn’t do that. I’m so proud of the way we played today (against the Cougars).”

Erickson led the Wolfpack with 12 points, Henn added nine. Coach Euse said Henn’s trey in the first half seemed to open things up for Erickson inside. “Being a threat around the perimeter just opens so much more for us like we got a mismatch with Jarek down low, then we had a mismatch with Blake outside. Those two are interchangeable and it’s just nice to have two big guys that can go inside now.”

The victory improved EPPJ’s record to 7-3. Next up will be Bloomfield on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the EPS gymnasium.

EPPJ 50, Lyons-Decatur 29

Cougars…………4 8 8 9 — 29

Wolfpack……….15 10 11 14 — 50

Wolfpack — Blake Henn 4-7 0-0 9, Kellan Hoefer 2-5 0-2 6, Kaiden Bode 0-1 0-0 0, Gage Thiessen 2-5 1-1 5, Karson Kallhoff 2-4 0-0 5, Myles Kittelson 1-3 1-2 3, Nick Anderson 1-5 1-2 3, Jarek Erickson 3-9 3-4 12, Taylor Beckman 0-2 0-0 0, Dylan Kolm 0-1 0-0 0, Dylon Lueking 3-6 0-0 7. Team totals: 18-48 6-11 50. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 8-16 (Jarek Erickson 3, Kellan Hoefer 2, Blake Henn, Karson Kallhoff 1, Dylon Lueking 1), Lyons-Decatur 4-18. Lyons-Decatur team totals: 11-42 3-8 29.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 27 (Jarek Erickson 8), Lyons-Decatur 23. Assists — Wolfpack 11 (Karson Kallhoff 4). Steals — Wolfpack 6 (Karson Kallhoff 2). Turnovers — Wolfpack 9, Lyons-Decatur 16.

*****

One day earlier, playing their first game coming off the Christmas break, the Wolfpack came up short against Riverside 67 to 53.

The Chargers made 10 of 19 three-point attempts as they outscored EPPJ in three of the four quarters of play.

Drew Carraher scored 16 points and three other Chargers scored in double figures as they avenged a loss to the Wolfpack in the season opener for both teams.

The Wolfpack made just over 40 percent of their field goal attempts. From three-point range, EPPJ was just seven of 25.

The Wolfpack were led in scoring by Erickson who made nine of 12 shots to finish with 21 points, Kallhoff added 12.

Riverside 67, EPPJ 53

Chargers………21 15 17 14 — 67

Wolfpack………..8 19 13 13 — 53

Wolfpack — Blake Henn 4-7 1-2 9, Kellan Hoefer 0-2 0-0 0, Gage Thiessen 4-9 2-3 11, Karson Kallhoff 4-16 0-0 12, Myles Kittelson 0-3 0-0 0, Nick Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Jarek Erickson 9-12 1-1 21, Dylon Lueking 0-2 0-0 0. Team totals: 21-52 4-6 53. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 7-25 (Karson Kallhoff 4, Gage Thiessen 1, Jarek Erickson 2), Riverside 10-19. Riverside team totals: 27-44 3-4 63.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 21 (Jarek Erickson 11), Riverside 20. Assists — Wolfpack 15 (Karson Kallhoff 8). Steals — Wolfpack 9 (Dylon Lueking 3, Gage Thiessen 3), Riverside 6. Turnovers — Wolfpack 18, Riverside 16.