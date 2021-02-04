Wolfpack boys edge Santee 59 to 56

O’NEILL — Free throws by Paiton Hoefer and Nick Anderson in the final minute helped lead the Wolfpack to a 59 to 56 victory over Santee in the quarterfinals of the Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

The Wolfpack (9-9) carved out a 34 to 31 lead in the first half and held onto that margin in the second half as each team tallied 25 points.

EPPJ had three players score in double figures, led by Hoefer with 21 points, Colton Wright had 15 and reserve Blake Henn scored 10 points.

Wright notched a ‘double-double’ as he lead the team with 15 rebounds, Anderson had 14.