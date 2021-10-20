Wolfpack begin state playoffs at O’neill Thursday

The Elgin Public-Pope John football team, with a 5-3 record, will be in the Class D2 State Football Playoffs starting Thursday.

Their opponent will be O’Neill St. Mary’s who defeated the Wolfpack 28 to 7 in the season opener back in August.

The Cardinals come into the game with a 7-1 record, their only loss coming to Bloomfield several weeks ago.

The football game will be played at O’Neill Thursday afternoon and is set to begin at 2 p.m.