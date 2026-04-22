Track team finds points hard to find at O’Neill

O’NEILL — Competition was fierce at the O’Neill Invite held Thursday.

The Wolfpack did their best but finished well behind the leaders.

O’Neill won the boys team title with 101 points followed by Norfolk Catholic 76, Valentine 57, North Central 51, Bloomfield 50, St. Mary’s 47, Ainsworth 41, Ord 31, CWC 19, Burke 14, Wausa 14, Summerland 14, EPPJ 11 and Boyd County 1.

On the girls side, Norfolk Catholic topped the field with 108.5 points. Taking second was O’Neill 90 followed by Ord 81, Ainsworth 44, Wausa 40, North Central 40, Valentine 29, Bloomfield 29, St. Mary’s 15, CWC 14, Burke 12.5, EPPJ 8, Boyd County 8 and Summerland 8.

Scoring points for the Wolfpack girls was Kayton Zwingman who finished second in the 300 meter hurdles event.

On the boys side, The Wolfpack’s best effort was turned in by Trey Rittscher who placed third in the shot put.

Individual results were:

Boys

100 meter dash — 1. Dominic Beebout, Valentine, 11.30 seconds

200 dash — 1. Jekhi Williams, Valentine, 23.35 seconds

400 dash — 1. Ryker Sudbeck, O’Neill, 51.40 seconds; 4. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 55.58

800 run — 1. Tomik Duffy, Bloomfield, 2:13.93; 6. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 2:19.10

1600 run — 1. Andrew Kastl, NC, 4:53.45

3200 run — 1. Max Bert, OSM, 10:45.22

110 hurdles — 1. Trey Anthony, NC, 15.45 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Noah Seberger, NC, 41.70 seconds

400 relay — 1. Valentine, 44.31 seconds

1600 relay — 1. O’Neill, 3:36.53

3200 relay — 1. Norfolk Catholic, 8:52.54

Shot put — 1. Leighton Burbach, NC, 49’; 3. Trey Rittscher, EPPJ, 43’11.75”

Discus — 1. Witten Painter, Ainsworth, 141’5”; 7. Justice Blecher, EPPJ, 116’3”

High jump — 1. Ryan Rifer, Summerland, 6’6”

Pole vault — 1. Beau Wells, Ord, 13’2”

Long jump — 1. Porter Mathews, 21’7.75”

Triple jump — 1. Noah Seberger, NC, 45’5”

Girls

100 dash — 1. Jamaya Koehlmoos, NC, 12.52 seconds

200 dash — 1. Reagan Gillilan, Wausa, 25.85 seconds

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.