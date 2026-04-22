Kallhoff shoots 90 to lead EPPJ at Summerland

SUMMERLAND — The Wolfpack golf team found conditions great for 18 holes of golf Wednesday here, but were unable to take advantage.

Competing at the Summerland Invite, the Wolfpack finished 12th in the team standings with a score of 407.

Winning the team title was Norfolk Catholic who had four golfers golf in the 70s to finish with a score of 299.

EPPJ’s best effort was turned in by Karson Kallhoff who placed 29h with a score of 90.

Kallhoff, a state qualifier one year ago, has been the leading golfer for the Wolfpack this season.

Also breaking 100 was senior Jarek Erickson with a 98. This tournament marked Erickson’s first time competing at the varsity level in this, his first year out for golf.

Gavin Kallhoff had a 108 while Michael Selting posted a score of 109. Rounding out the Wolfpack team was Dannyka Smidt with a score of 117 over 18 holes.

Braydon Kosch of Norfolk Catholic was medalist with a round of 72.