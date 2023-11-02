Wolfe, Dendiger share how opioid crisis can touch all

ELGIN — The opioid crisis gripping our country isn’t just in the big cities nor in far away states, but it’s down the block, down the road – it’s everywhere.

It knows no boundaries – it affects the rich and the poor, it knows no skin color, meaning it affects whites and blacks, Latinos and Asians too.

On Wednesday morning, Elgin students, their teachers and some adults from the community listened to Plainview pharmacist Ashley Dendiger spoke for more than an hour about the dangers of opioids and how the unsuspecting can lose their lives through innocent contact.

For Carol Wolfe, from Coleridge, the opioid crisis came to her doorstep when her son lost his life by unknowing taking fentanyl. She said her son Josh and a couple of friends ventured to Nashville, Tenn., for a destination wedding back in 2017.

A kind-hearted soul, her 34-year old son possessed a bachelor’s degree in accounting, working for several firms before joining the tax division of Green Plains Company in Omaha. He loved the Huskers and golf. He believed friends were worth more than money.

Living ‘the good life,’ he had no idea his life would end in Tennessee.

