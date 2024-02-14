Wemhoff stepping down as EPPJ football head coach

ELGIN — For the past three seasons, Greg Wemhoff has directed the Wolfpack football program. Three times leading the team to the state playoffs.

There won’t be a fourth season for Wemhoff as he announced last week he has decided to step down from the position.

Taking over the reins of the program will be Matt Use and Nick Heithoff as co-coaches.

“Both Matt and Nick will do a great job taking over,” Wemhoff said. “It’s an opportunity for them and it was just time for to move on.” The duo has served as assistant coaches for Wemhoff.

Wemhoff took over as Wolfpack Coach in the 2021 season. The team peaked when playoff time arrived, winning road games at O’Neill St. Mary’s, Bloomfield and Johnson-Brock. That put the Wolfpack in the semi-finals with a home game against Sandhills-Thedford which they lost on a cold-bitter night.

The 2022 season started with great promise, then came a battle of unbeatens at Ainsworth. Up early, season-ending injuries cost the Wolfpack the game and the dream of playing for a championship at Memorial Stadium. The season ended with a loss to North Loup Scotia in the first round of the playoffs.

This past season the Wolfpack enjoyed another winning season and earned a home playoff game against Lawrence-Nelson.

The Raiders upset EPPJ in the first round of the playoffs.

Looking back on those three seasons, Wemhoff said “I was just fortunate> I just had great kids and they were really fun to work with …Tremendous kids, they’re going to turn into great young men. They were a blast to coach.”