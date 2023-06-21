Wemhoff plays at Sertoma 8-man game

Jack Wemhoff (son of Greg and Joyce Wemhoff) played his second and final June all-star football game Saturday at the 46th annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game Saturday night in Hastings.

Played at the football stadium on the campus of Hastings College, Wemhoff was a member of the East team which fell to the West 26 to 6. Local businesses who sponsored Wemhoff’s appearance at the game were the Bank of Elgin, Dean’s Market, Bar U Farms, The Elgin Review, Wolfpack Football, Custom Sports, Meis & Sons, Precision Repair, Kallhoff Electric and Corner Service and Tire.