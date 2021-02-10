Water main project final exceeds $1.3 million

The City of Elgin received the final bill for the water line project completed in 2020.

At last week’s meeting of the Elgin City Council, City Engineer John Zwingman said the final costs (including change orders) for the water line project completed this fall was just over $1,309,000, exceeding the bid price by approximately seven percent. He said for a project this size, that was not uncommon. The council approved six change orders during the meeting.

Regarding the project done by Rutjens Construction and, separately, the State of Nebraska, final “walk throughs” will be done when the weather warms up. Schmitt said a “lengthy discussion” with state officials will take place regarding curb & gutter work and some sidewalk work which he described as “not acceptable.”

In other action:

Snow removal — City Street Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr., said the notification of residents of a snow emergency last week worked well. He said there was just one vehicle which was parked on the street when snow was cleared. “It helped big time,” he said.

Mosquitoes — A contract was approved for Complete Pest Elimination to spray for mosquitoes from June through September. The cost is $3,400.

Sheriff’s report — Patrol hours and 911 calls from October through December, provided by Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore were shared with council members. For 2020, 1,124 hours of patrol were conducted in Elgin. Officers responded to 77 ‘911’ calls.

Numbers for 2020 were:

2020 Hours 911 Calls

JAN 92:49 4

FEB 81:44 13

MAR no report received

APR no report received

MAY 92:52 10

JUN 99:06 6

JUL 112:18 10

AUG no report received

SEP no report received

OCT 107:57 4

NOV 75:45 9

DEC 94:44 3

Source: Elgin City Hall