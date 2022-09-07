Walter G. Stokes, 85, of Petersburg, NE, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, NE.

Walter George Stokes, son of George and Marcella (Luettel) Stokes was born on March 21, 1937, on a farm northwest of Petersburg, NE. He went to District 18 for one year before attending St. John the Baptist School in Petersburg, graduating in 1955. After graduation he worked on the family farm until he entered the United States Navy in January of 1956. He took basic training at USNTC in San Diego, CA. After basic training he went to school at Balboa Naval Hospital and became a Hospital Corpsman and was assigned to the Naval Hospital at Corpus Christi, TX until his discharge in October of 1957. On August 10, 1959, Walt was united in marriage to Deanna Henn at St. Bonaventure Church at Raeville, NE. They were blessed with two sons: Russell and Gary.

Walt enjoyed farming, raising cattle and a small herd of buffalo. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren.

The last couple of years his health failed, and he entered the Newman Grove Lutheran Home in July of 2020 and was transferred to the Norfolk Veterans Home in March of 2021. Walt is survived by his wife Deanna; two children: Russell (Evelyn) Stokes, Gary (Carisa) Stokes all of Petersburg, NE; seven grandchildren: Wesley (Jenna) Stokes, Anita (Tommy) Murphy, Trevor (Chloe) Stokes, Danielle Stokes, Talan Stokes, Shaelynn Stokes, Mason Stokes; two great-grandchildren: Remi Stokes, Tucker Murphy; five step-great-grandchildren: Aubrey Nygren, Mariah Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Jaylynn Murphy, Mollie Murphy; one sister Marilyn (Henry) Ketteler; In-laws: Duane (Marguerite) Henn, Gerry (Kaye) Henn, Marilyn (Dave) Schrad, Shirley (Vet) Stuhr, Beverly (Mike) Seier, Jody (Les) Daniels; sisters-in-law: Vickie Henn and Teri (Henn) Schmitz; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Sal and Kristine Henn; brothers-in-law: Richard Henn and Norman Henn.