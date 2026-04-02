Proceedings of the March 26, 2026 Meeting, District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Special Board Meeting

EPS Board Room

March 26, 2026, 6:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Special School Board meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Luke Hinkle, Steve Busteed and Lisa Welding. Todd Heithoff was absent.

Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus, Mrs. Buller & Becky Lindgren

Steve Busteed motioned to excuse Todd Heithoff and Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window, post office bulletin board and The Elgin Review Facebook page.

Luke Hinkle motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6 – Adopt the Agenda, – Board Motion carried, vote 5-0.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Ron Bode motioned to accept Mrs. Buller’s 2026-2027 teaching contract resignation with regret, Steve Busteed seconded. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion by Eric Beckman, second by Steve Busteed to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 6:08 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on April 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. with the Americanism Committee meeting at 6:30pm in the Elgin Public School Board Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

PUBLISH: April 1, 2026

ZNEZ