Henn, Zwingman lead Wolfpack track team at Snowmelt Invite Monday

WEST POINT — The Wolfpack track team (boys and girls) opened the season Monday competing at the Snowmelt Invite.

Max Henn and Trey Rittscher placed second and fourth respectively in the shot put while teammate Justice Blecher took sixth in the discus. Evin Pelster placed sixth in the long jump.

On the girls side, Kayton Zwingman won the 300 meter hurdles. She also placed fourth in the 400 meter dash.

Other girls finishing in the top six in their events were Braelyn Martinsen (200, 400), Sydney Niewohner (long jump) and Megan Wright (discus). Also, the 1600 meter relay team placed sixth.

Tekamah-Herman bested the 12-team girls field with 102 points, EPPJ placed ninth with 23 points.

In the boys team race, Archbishop-Bergan won with 108 points, EPPJ was 10th with 14 points. Individual results were:

Girls

100 dash — 1. Sydney Sagehorn, LV, 13.14 seconds

200 dash — 1. Sydney Sagehorn, LV, 27.25 seconds; 4. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 28.63; 8. Anna Dworak, EPPJ, 29.29

400 dash — 1. Cameron Brummond, T-H, 1:00.86; 4. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 1:04.30; 5. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:05.18

800 run — 1. Carsyn Magill, T-H, 2:34.75

1600 run — 1. Edyn Goodwin, T-H, 6:17.32; 8. Gentry Zwingman, EPPJ, 6:56.46

100 hurdles — 1. Audrey Praest, H-D, 17.23 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 49.69 seconds

400 relay — 1. Archbishop Bergan, 53.48 seconds; 6. EPPJ (Anna Dworak, Braelyn Martinsen, Gentry Zwingman, Kayton Zwingman), 55.72

1600 relay — 1. Tekamah-Herman, 4:15.49; 8. EPPJ (Braelyn Martinsen, Anna Dworak, Gentry Zwingman, Kayton Zwingman), 5:10.17

3200 relay — 1. Tekamah-Herman, 10:30.8

High jump — 1. Emilee Thayer-Mencke, Fort Calhoun, 5’2”

Pole vault — 1. Afton Byelick, Fort Calhoun, 10’6”

Long jump — 1. Kenadee Weitzel, A-B, 16’’5.75”; 6. Sydney Niewohner, EPPJ, 14’2.75”

Triple jump — 1. Jadyn Doggett, WP-B, 31’3”; 7. Sydney Niewohner, EPPJ, 29’8”

Shot put — 1. Bailey Gerths, GACC, 33’1”

Discus — 1. Lily Ann Willing, T-H, 112’9”; 6. Megan Wright, EPPJ, 85’6”

Boys

100 dash — 1. Gavin Dean, A-B, 11.20 seconds; 8. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 12.32

200 — 1. Camdan Chase, T-H, 23.39 seconds

400 dash — 1. Cael Johnson, Wakefield, 51.09 seconds; 7. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 55.46

800 run — 1. Brendan Horvatich, LV, 2:08.97

1600 run — 1. Benny Palma, Wakefield, 4:57.46

3200 run — 1. Benny Palma, Wakefield, 10:57.31

110 hurdles — 1 Cael Johnson, Wakefield, 15.41 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Cael Johnson, Wakefield, 39.64 seconds

400 relay — 1. Archbishop Bergan, 44.44 seconds

1600 relay — 1. Tekamah-Herman, 3:38.06

3200 relay — 1. Fort Calhoun, 8:46.83; 7. EPPJ (Ethan Hansen, Matthew Kerkman, Evin Pelster, John Zwingman), 9:33.67

High jump — 1. Christopher Smith, T-H, 6’2”

Pole vault — 1. Sawyer Pruss, A-B, 12’

Long jump — 1. Mason Lamprecht, Wakefield, 20’8.5”; 6. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 19’1”

Triple jump — 1. Conner Hart, Fort Calhoun, 40’9.5”

Shot put — 1. Gavin Bakier, A-B, 50’9”; 2. Max Henn, EPPJ, 43’11.5”; 4. Trey Rittscher, EPPJ, 41’4.5”

Discus — 1. Ian Schiller, WP-B, 131’5”; 6. Justice Blecher, EPPJ, 114’10”