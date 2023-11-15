Volleyball team put up huge numbers this season

For Elgin Public-Pope John, they ended the 2023 volleyball season in a way few teams across the state are able to do — on a winning note.

From Class A to D2, only 12 teams are able to celebrate victory on the last day of the season coming on the first Saturday in November.

Six teams celebrate state championships while the other six celebrate winning the third place trophy in the consolation finals.

For only the second time in the history of the EPPJ coop, the Wolfpack qualified for the state tournament and brought home a trophy, finishing with a 28-7 record.

Final season statistics show a team who got better and better as the season went along, doing what every coach wants them to do — play their best volleyball at the end of the season.

Jordynn Luettel, completing her first year as the Wolfpack coach, led the team to a 28-7 record.

