Virgil takes a bride



There was nary an empty seat Sunday night at St. Boniface Auditorium for the school’s dinner theatre performance of ‘Virgil’s Wedding.’ Shown here in a scene is bride Brooke Kinney, groom Aiden Klein and Raaf Klein, minister. Earlier in the week, Pope John students earned acting awards at the NVC competition. They were Camry Kittelson, Aiden Klein, Matthew Kerkman, Reese Stuhr, Tessa Barlow, Brooke Kinney and Kinley Drueke. Their next performance will be next week at the District One-Act competition to be held at Wheeler Central High School. More photos on the one act play can be found on Page Six.