Veterans Day to be observed Friday

Students from Elgin Public and Pope John/St. Boniface schools will lead the community’s observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.

Members of the VFW and American Legion will advance the colors to start the event.

The Elgin Public band, under the direction of Eric Heithoff, will perform during the program which begins at 11 a.m.

EPS senior Ethan Hinkle will welcome those attending the program to be held at the EPS gymnasium.

Seniors Emma Lea Ruterbories and Carter Beckman (PJCC) along with Maddie Kolm, Isabella Smidt and Corbin Kinney (EPS) will deliver patriotic readings.

“A Tribute to the Armed Services” will be performed by the combined choirs of EPS and PJCC.

William Heilhecker (EPS) will lead the recognition of veterans in the audience.

Antelope County Veterans’ Service Officer Tom Nelson will give this year’s address. He will be introduced by Jack Wemhoff (EPS).

Members of the Elgin VFW Auxiliary will do a flag presentation at the conclusion of Nelson’s speech.

Performing ‘Taps’ to conclude the program will be Keyera Eisenhauer (EPS).