Veterans Day program to be Friday

The annual Veterans Day program will be held this Friday, November 10, at Elgin Public School.

The event, which features presentations and music from students at Elgin’s three schools as well as participation from the VFW and American Legion posts and their auxiliaries, will begin at 11 a.m. in the school gym.

Patriotic readings will be given by Brenna Martinsen, Elise Ruterbories and Jazmine McNally.

The Veterans Day address will be given by Clyde Stuhr of Petersburg. He and his wife, Connie Stuhr, operate Patriot’s Landing, a metal-art studio. They have 3 grown sons, Walker, Jett and Gavin Stuhr.

Stuhr served for 21 years in the US Air Force in numerous positions rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In his primary job as a Weapon Systems Officer in the F-15E Strike Eagle, he made eight combat deployments supporting operations in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. During that time he logged over 208 combat missions and over 800 combat hours providing reconnaissance overwatch, air superiority operations, and kinetic intervention to ensure the safety of ground forces and achievement of campaign objectives.

At the conclusion of the program, the Elgin Community Center will offer a free meal consisting of smothered pork cutlets to ALL VETERANS, starting at approximately 11:45 a.m. The meal is being sponsored by Thunderhead Energy Center. Please call (402) 843-5757 by November 9 to reserve a meal.