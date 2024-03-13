Vetch Days activities discussed

Approximately 20 people brought their ideas to the table last Wednesday evening — the topic, Vetch Days.

Members of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club, representatives from the Elgin Public Library, American Legion Auxiliary, Elgin Rescue, Elgin City Council, E.K.G. and Knights of Columbus discussed options for this year’s 3-day celebration.

The dates are June 10, 11 and 12 which is a return to it being held during the week versus weekends. All three evenings will feature carnival rides, games and foods from River City Carnival.

This carnival was in Elgin two years ago and was at the Antelope County Fair last year.

Ideas brought forth and some of the TENTATIVE (unless otherwise noted with a *) days and times for the possible events are as follows:

Monday, June 10

Kids Day with the Sidewalk Chalk Art throughout the day (Jennifer Iler)

10 a.m. Storytime at the Library (Elgin Public Library)

Annual Pool Party from 1-3 p.m.

Walking Taco meal at the Elgin Community Center

Adults–Pizza Puzzle Team Competition at the KC Hall/courtyard (American Legion Auxiliary)

Tuesday, June 11

Library Scavenger Hunt in the afternoon (Elgin Public Library)

Poker Walk/Run

*Community BBQ at the Firehall

*Parade at 7 p.m.

Duck Race, E.K.G.

Wednesday, June 12

10 a.m. Storytime at the Library (Elgin Public Library)

Afternoon – Ice Cream & Pie Social at the Elgin Community Center

Events being considered:

Speaker from the Humanities (Library), Egg Toss/Chicken Races (E.K.G.), RC Car/Truck Obstacle Course Race (Young & Lively), 5K Glow Race, Karaoke (adult & kids), dance (Live or DJ?), turtle races, teen glow dance, co-ed softball, outdoor movie night, a Cruise Night/Car Show and a beer garden (E.K.G.).

All in attendance noted that we will be working around summer ball schedules which are being set up with the hopes of getting at least one game hosted in Elgin. While many events would work best at the City Park, there are some limitations due to the amount of space and residents in the area. Therefore, many events will be held in the downtown area.

If you have another great activity idea or would like to comment on one of these listed, comment to Bruce Clark, Dean/Kim Schrage, Jennifer Iler, Alan Reicks, Janna Schrunk or Lynell Morgan.