Unofficial 2022 Antelope County Primary Election Results

The “unofficial” results are in. One local race of note, the Antelope County Commissioner District 5 contest, finds rural Elgin resident Keith Heithoff elected.

While Clearwater’s Robert E. Johnston carried Antelope County, Barry DeKay won the race for Legislative District #40.

In the November General Election, Republican Jim Pillen and Democrat Carol Blood will be on the ballot.

https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/sites/antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/files/doc/Unofficial%20RESULTS-05102022232356.pdf