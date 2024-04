The skies were cold and damp and the ground was wet, perfect conditions Saturday morning for Elgin firefighters and EMTs to conduct a training exercise south of town. Beginning at 8 a.m., the house was fully ablaze by 10 a.m. Also on hand were training conductors from Norfolk, O’Neill and Neligh to lend assistance during the practice. The house was the former home of the Harold Heithoff family which was sold along with the farmland.