Tractor Pull to be June 6

The annual Vetch Days may have been canceled, but one of its biggest events will be held on Saturday, June 6.

The Antique Tractor Pull & Northeast Nebraska Pullers competition will be held.

The event, to be held northeast of the Elgin Swimming Pool, will begin at noon.

There will be two sleds, one for antiques and one for the bigger classes.

Sleds will run at the same time, everyone participating needs to be ready to pull at noon. Food and restrooms will be on site.

A kids pedal pull is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Also there will be a bounce house and kids train ride, making the event one where there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For rules, visit Borderline pullers, or Northeast Nebraska Pullers via facebook. Or, they can contact the organizer of the event, Bruce Clark at (402) 843-8324.