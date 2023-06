The Elgin 8U softball team are tournament champions, completing an 11-0 undefeated season. Team members are (front row, l-r): Ruth Thomas, Taryn Schindler, Cora Beckman, Ellie Vanis, Emery Borer and Addy Childers. Back row: Coach Shanda Schindler, Brecken Childers, Kinley Selting, Aubrey Starman, Brooke Borer, Elise Hoefer, Coaches Kelsey Selting and Lacey Vanis. Photo submitted