Touchdown for Teachers award given to EPS’ Becky Lindgren

In a school year which may have been the most challenging of any of her years as an educator, Elgin Public Schools math teacher Becky Lindgren has crossed the goalline.

On Friday morning, in a gymnasium where all the students were wearing red, she literally ‘felt the love’ of a school district and the Elgin community. Mrs Lindgren, it was announced, was one of five teachers across the state to be selected, from 800 submissions, to receive the “Touchdown for Teachers” award presented by the University of Nebraska. The award recognizes teachers who have gone above and beyond to support their students and improve communities.

There, in the gym, she sat on a chair near the free throw line and watched a video presentation featuring K-12 Principal, she heard the words written by Anney Beckman, who was one of a number of persons who nominated her for the award.

“We really like to recognize Becky Lindgren for the outstanding work that she’s done in your community with your students,” a representative from the university said as part of a brief video presentation. “(We were) touched by the letters that we received on your behalf.” As part of the video, EPS students also praised Lindgren.

Beckman’s letter best describes Lindgren’s past few months. Here it is:

Mrs. Lindgren is our 9-12 Advanced Math teacher at Elgin Public Schools. When the school year began she was having some health issues and just wasn’t real sure where the year was going to go for her.

In October her fears were confirmed and she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer. She had a procedure to remove the cancerous cells and began her chemo treatments that were estimated to take four months.

Mrs. Lindgren didn’t miss a beat and accepted her challenge to beat cancer while continuing to put her students and the expectations of dual credit classes at the top of her priority list. My son Taylor, who is a student of Mrs. Lindgren’s, came home one day and said, “Mom, all these people are sick and out all the time but here is Mrs. Lindgren, going through CANCER treatments and she never hardly ever misses a day…”

This statement really touched me. He was seeing the trials and tribulations of life right before his eyes. He watched her get weaker and lose her hair as she progressed through her rigorous treatment schedule. This was not something I could protect him from and he had to be present every step of the way soaking in the emotions of the unknown and praying for her health. She took care of herself, if she wasn’t feeling well or the students were showing signs of illness she used her safe guards. A simple mask and some plexiglass to keep herself safe and as healthy as she could be to keep showing up and being there for her students’ education.

She was determined to not let cancer get in the way of her dedication to her students and the importance of teaching dual credit classes that cannot simply just be adjusted due to illness. Becky was informed on Friday Feb. 23rd that her cancer treatments were done and she BEAT OVARIAN CANCER!

She has taught her students so much more than Math this year. My son is currently taking her Trigonometry class and completed Pre Calculus with her last semester. Those are tough classes but his teacher is tougher! My son having the opportunity to watch her persevere through her treatments with a positive attitude and a determination to beat cancer is something that I will forever be grateful for.

In the request for nominations you ask for someone who helps students to reach their full potential. The work ethic, dedication, and knowledge that Becky Lindgren has shared with my son and his classmates is something to be admired and CELEBRATED! I fully believe Mrs. Becky Lindgren will be a major contributing factor to helping her students reach their full potential.

She’s a good one and we are so very lucky to have her at Elgin Public Schools.

*****

It was a busy day Friday and Mrs. Lindgren shared a few moments with The Elgin Review. Having spent 33 years as an educator, the Atkinson native said one of the comments that touched her the most was one made by a student. “I had one from a parent that said their child was so happy any day that they got to school and I was there. That just meant that life was a little bit more normal,” she said.

She praised God’s hand in her recovery. “God has definitely been in charge of this,” she said. “He put the right people in communication with me when I needed some support.” Then, before Friday’s ceremony was over, she was surrounded by students who signaled ‘touchdown’ and did other chants synonymous with the Huskers.

For being selected this year, Lindgren will be recognized at the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 27, and receive a VIP experience like none other.