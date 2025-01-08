Thomas M. Schindler, 81, of Elgin, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2025, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE.

Thomas Mathew Schindler, son of Otto and Velda (Dwyer) Schindler, was born on September 15, 1943, at Chadron, NE. For his last year of high school he attended Elgin Public.

Tom entered the Army on January 8, 1963, and served until his honorable discharge on December 26, 1964. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany, and was selected to be on the honor guard when President Kennedy visited Berlin.

While in Berlin, he met his wife Gudrun “Sylvia” Leschke and married her six years later on August 28, 1971 in Neligh, NE. The couple lived on a farm west of Elgin. Tom enjoyed the simple life of being a farmer. In his free time, Tom did woodworking and traveling on his Harley-Davidson.

For the past 13 winters, Tom and Sylvia escaped snowy Nebraska and spent them in sunny Arizona.

Tom is survived by his wife: Sylvia of Elgin; son: Eric (Connie) Schindler of Lincoln, NE; three grandchildren: Heather, Jeffrey, and Ronnie; great-grandchild: Lily; one brother: Jerry (Myra) Schindler of Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister: Karen Cahoy.