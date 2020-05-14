Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, of Plainview, NE, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Plainview, NE.

Due to Covid-19, a private service was held on Friday, April 24th at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date for extended friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Thomas Joseph Pofahl was born in O’Neill, Nebraska to Martin and Joan Pofahl on December 29th, 1952, the eldest son of eight children. He passed away peacefully at his home in Plainview with his family on Monday, April 20th. He grew up on the family ranch in Deloit, Nebraska where he also attended elementary school, just 2 miles from the family ranch, and Ewing Public High School.

Tom started boxing at the age of 10 coached by his father and uncles, going on to secure the legacy of the “punching Pofahls”.

He founded the Clearwater boxing club and coached from the mid 1980’s-2000, mentoring youth throughout his memorable career.

In 1994, he was named the Golden Gloves Coach of the Year in Norfolk, NE. During his coaching years, he coached in the Junior Olympics Program and was given the honor of coaching the U.S. Junior Olympics team in Detroit, Michigan and in Syracuse, New York.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Edith Pofahl and Leo and Mary Ellen Lydon; his parents, Martin and Joan Pofahl and two infant sisters, Theresa and Shannon.

He is survived by his companion, Deborah Benedict and their dog Cash; his children, Travis (Sara) of Greeley, Colorado; Adam of Elgin and Ashley (Sheldon) of Erie, Colorado, grandchildren Tesla Pofahl of Greeley, Colorado, and Tenley and Lane Pofahl of Elgin; as well as his siblings, Peg (Kurt) Hanlin of Elgin; Lee (Debb) Pofahl of Neligh, Shellie (Wayne) of Clinton, Montana; Pat (Sheri) Pofahl of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Nicole (Andy) Wilkinson of McCool Junction, Nebraska, as well as aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.