Proceedings of the July 7 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 7, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

The following agenda items were approved:

• June regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 101.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.96; APPEARA, su, 86.10; The Elgin Review, print, 52.04; Nationwide, ins, 308.00; 118 Insurance, ins, 3766.06; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell, & Henderson, se, 700.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 371.05; PowerManager, su, 9020.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 113.35; Google, se, 14.40; Prudential, retirement, 357.16; American Funds, retirement, 204.10; US Post Office, postage, 146.00; US Treasury, tax, 4877.44; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 541.72; Payroll, 6034.02

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2444.18

STREET: ERPPD, se, 913.19; Verizonwireless, su, 79.24; Cordell’s ATV Repair, su, 76.64; Corner Service & Tire, rpr, 125.00; MARC, su, 1149.05; Kittelson Welding, rpr, 560.00; Seda Land Handling, se, 16032.60, Elgin One Stop, fuel, 444.40; Bomgaars, su, 229.99; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 50.62; Payroll, 2898.79

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1150.96Great Plains Communications, se, 83.87; Verizonwireless, su, 79.25; NE Health Lab, se, 262.00; Sargent Drilling, su, 426.00; One Call Concepts, se, 11.42; Subsurface Solutions, dues, 180.00; Dean’s Market, su, 1.99; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 29.32; US Post Office, postage, 144.70; Payroll, 5797.55

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 732.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.28; Neligh Auto & Machine, su, 80.70; Midwest Labs, se, 497.15; One Call Concepts, se, 11.42; USA Bluebook, su, 196.84; High Tide Technologies, se, 460.00; Subsurface Solutions, dues, 180.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 40.84; US Post Office, postage, 112.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 245.84; Payroll, 2179.45

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 206.32; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.47; APPEARA, su, 86.09; 118 Insurance, ins, 1259.00; Kansas City Life, ins, 2270.40; Speed Services, rpr, 370.00; Diamond C Land & Cattle, su, 375.00; Danko Emergency Equipment, su, 1520.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.98; Black Hills Energy, se, 113.04

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2800.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell, & Henderson, se, 500.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6707.65; Bank of Elgin, se, 112.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 447.60; Great Plains Communications, se, 112.56; Dean’s Market, su, 1414.53; Criss Co Inc, se, 310.00; Amazon, su, 83.41; The Elgin Review, print, 220.00; Bomgaars, su, 64.72; Elgin One Stop, su, 3.87; Arnold Pool Co, su, 385.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 1282.68; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 17.77; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 11695.06

PARK: ERPPD, se, 222.97; Central Valley Ag, su, 972.24; Midwest Electrical Services, se, 13112.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 80.33; Bank of Elgin, fee, 15.00; Payroll, 2350.85

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 64.20; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.48; Amazon, su, 435.51; Black Hills Energy, se, 72.59; Payroll, 1333.30

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 172.25; Stadium Sports, su, 314.50

RESCUE: Kimberly Young, su, 13.34; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 105.78; The Elgin Review, print, 9.49; Dean’s Market, su, 47.96; Quick Med Claims, se, 365.59

• Special designated liquor license for the steak fry on August 8th at the Elgin City Park

• Estimate from WW Concrete to extend the shelter concrete at the park for $5160.00

• Get quotes to paint and to grind and caulk the cement at the circular shelter in the park

• Estimate from Bader’s Highway & Street for $15986.00 for crack sealing

• Two additional cell phones through Total Wireless or Viaero for city employees

• Building permits: Mark Schmitt, Scott and Mary Derby, Cordell Waterbury, and Capital Select LLC

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:46 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Dilapidated house at 311 Cedar

• Electrical updates at the park

• Living in campers in residential areas

• Estimate for cutter replacement at sewer plant

• Identify material of city water lines

• Tree dump for Elgin residents only

• Painting parking lines

• Sheriff report: May-66 hours and 48 minutes and nine 911 calls

• Culvert for alley entrance of the Homestead subdivision is placed

• 2002 ambulance posted on AuctionTime

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

