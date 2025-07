Proceedings of the July 8 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 8th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AKRS ex 180.71; AMERITAS ins 21,338.75; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 185.00; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 5,339.90; BCBS ins 75,042.59; BOMGAARS ex 83.91; CASEYS ex 60.40; CITY OF NELIGH ex 2,424.10; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 1,000.00; CLEARFLY ut 158.75; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 38.00; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE ins 108.40; CUBBYS ex 1,053.54; EAKES OFC SOL ex 405.95; ELGIN REVIEW ex 238.29; ELITE OFC PRODS ex 482.50; FED W/H tax 12,503.18; FIRST CONCORD ins 1,832.00; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 95.60; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; JACKS UNIFORMS ex 106.99; JONNY DODGE ex 151.15; LAWNS R US ex 721.00; LENGEMANN & ASSOC ex 18,500.00; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 193.09; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,244.04; NATL INS SVC ins 58.50; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 6,037.43; VSP-NACO VISION ins 525.26; NCPPD ut 80.79; PAMELA SLAYMAKER ex 33.60; PITZER DIGITAL ex 113.88; QUILL CORP ex 217.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; DAVID SCHMITT ex 65.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; SOC SEC 28,742.34; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 120.00; THRIFTWAY ex 26.47; MUTUAL OF OMAHA ins 1,761.80; US CELL ut 360.77; WASHINGTON NATL ins 285.92; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 400,000.00; PAYROLL $146,411.57;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 2,386.46; AMERITAS ins 12,866.99; AMH ex 76.00; BAZILE AGGREGATE ex 6,864.84; BLACKBURN MFG ex 325.50; BCBS ins 49,538.37; CARHART LUMBER ex 6.29; CITY OF ELGIN ut 199.84; CITY OF TILDEN ut 69.94; COLONIAL LIFE ins 409.83; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 233.40; CREDIT MNGT SVCS garn 493.03; CUBBYS ex 437.55; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 12.37; ERPPD ut 490.70; FARMERS PRIDE ex 9,146.32; FED W/H tax 8,471.48; FIRST CONCORD ins 826.46; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 345.61; GRUBB GRINDING ex 1,687.50; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO ex 220.80; JEO ex 9,023.25; JONNY DODGE ex 734.57; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 67.45; KLABENES CONSTRUCTION ex 3,600.00; KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST ex 2,800.80; LAZY T TIRE ex 693.56; LIBERTY NATL ins 154.27; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 7,016.02; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 134.00; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL ex 4,576.13; MEDICAL ENT ex 7.50; MIDWEST COATINGS ex 82,021.66; MR S’S ex 1,490.51; MURPHY TRACTOR ex 2,087.98; NATL INS SVC ins 56.75; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 3,851.09; NELIGH AUTO ex 171.69; VSP-NACO VISION ins 353.53; NMC EXCHANGE ex 203.60; NCPPD ut 179.61; NNTC ut 75.36; ORCHARD LUMBER ex 87.88; QUICK SERVE ex 981.89; RAZOR TRACKING ex 1,000.00; RDO TRUCK CENTERS ex 1,657.81; ROSE EQUIP ex 7,850.41; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 2,913.95; WEX BANK ex 769.68; SIOUX CITY TARP ex 3,161.20; SOC SEC 18,313.14; SPUD TRUCKING ex 61,889.60; STATE OF NEBR-DEPT OF REV-MOTOR FUELS ex 3,227.00; MUTUAL OF OMAHA ins 1,202.40; TWO RIVERS AUTO PARTS ex 1,283.57; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 75.50; WASHINGTON NATL ins 99.60; WESTERN OIL II ex 327.27; PAYROLL $91,701.22;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 361.20;

Law Enforcement: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE ex 121.00; AMH ex 2,116.00; CASH-WA DISTR ex 275.31; CULLIGAN ex 79.00; APRIL CURTISS ex 108.00; DEANS MARKET ex 808.39; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 135.00; HILLTOP COMMUNITY PHARMACY ex 15.22; THRIFTWAY ex 270.88; U-SAVE PHARMACY ex 1,092.80;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTR ex 147.94; CHARM-TEX ex 118.80; CUBBYS ex 94.96; TRICIA SPIEKER ex 40.00.

Approved minutes of the July 1st, 2025 Board of Commissioner Meeting and July 3rd, 2025 Board of Equalization Meeting.

Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriffs Fee Report, Treasures Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Treasurers Sweep Account Statement, Clerk of the District Court Report, Imprest pledge collateral report.

Zoning Administrator report was heard. Approved zoning fee resolution. The permit report was presented.

Approved Public Defender Contract. Selected printer for Joint Public Hearing notice.

Heard report from Extension Office regarding various personnel issues. Authorized hiring a person for fair help.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) oversize permit and 12 right of way permits.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 16, 2025

ZNEZ