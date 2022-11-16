The November 16th issue of the Elgin Review

Due to a problem at the press plant in Iowa, this week’s Elgin Review will likely not be arriving until THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th.

Elgin residents with a PO Box should receive their papers on THURSDAY this week, those on the rural routes and surrounding areas should receive their papers on FRIDAY. We hope it is earlier but…..

An update at the printing plant did not go as planned and papers were notified by them Tuesday evening that they were running 24 hours behind their regular printing schedule.

We are making this week’s full newspaper (and the Dean’s Market insert) available here online and on social media for immediate viewing. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our readers and customers.

https://ezq31e.a2cdn1.secureserver.net/wp-content/uploads/Wk-8-11-16-22-ElginReview.pdf