During the six years since the formation of the Elgin TeamMates program, mentors have made a positive impact with their student mentees. To help support the program, there will be a tailgate event at Elgin Field prior to the Wolfpack/Ainsworth football game Friday night.

Beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing into the evening, the Elgin TeamMates Board of Directors and mentors will be serving burgers with a variety of toppings, chips and a drink, all for a Free Will Offering.