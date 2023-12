Meeting last week, the District #18 Board of Education approved a two-year contract extension for Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

The board approved a two-year contract which calls for the superintendent to be paid a salary of $122,293.71 for the 2024/2025 school year. The salary will then rise to just over $125,000 for the 2025/2026 school year.

The contract was approved on a 4-1 vote with board member Luke Hinkle absent. Casting the lone dissenting vote was board member Ron Bode.