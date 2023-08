Baseball season has wrapped up for a number of Elgin players who competed out of town. (Above) Blake Henn (l) and Dylon Lueking (r) bump fists prior to the start of the district tournament against Albion. Henn played for the O’Neill/Neligh seniors while Lueking spent time playing between junior and senior legion. (Below) Max Henn played Pony League for Neligh along with Justice Blecher and Joseph McNally (not pictured). Henn played in the Quad County All-Star game. Photos submitted